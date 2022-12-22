Firefighter cadets deliver presents to children in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighter cadets donned their Christmas gear and helped Santa Claus make sure families in Ocala had presents under the tree this year.

On Saturday, Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves to give out presents, groceries, and bicycles to families in need. The gifts were thanks to donations from Pay It Forward Outreach.

Instead of a red sleigh, the elves rode in style on a fire engine delivering gifts to 14 families and interacting with many more children on their way.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 Ocala-Marion Mentorship (OMM) Cadets traded their helmets for Santa hats that made them look suspiciously like elves (OFR)

