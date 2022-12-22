Firefighter cadets deliver presents to children in Ocala
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighter cadets donned their Christmas gear and helped Santa Claus make sure families in Ocala had presents under the tree this year.
On Saturday, Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves to give out presents, groceries, and bicycles to families in need. The gifts were thanks to donations from Pay It Forward Outreach.
TRENDING: Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development
Instead of a red sleigh, the elves rode in style on a fire engine delivering gifts to 14 families and interacting with many more children on their way.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.