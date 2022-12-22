Firefighter cadets deliver presents to children in Ocala

On Saturday, Dec. 17 Ocala-Marion Mentorship (OMM) Cadets traded their helmets for Santa hats...
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Ocala-Marion Mentorship (OMM) Cadets traded their helmets for Santa hats that made them look suspiciously like elves(OFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighter cadets donned their Christmas gear and helped Santa Claus make sure families in Ocala had presents under the tree this year.

On Saturday, Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves to give out presents, groceries, and bicycles to families in need. The gifts were thanks to donations from Pay It Forward Outreach.

TRENDING: Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development

Instead of a red sleigh, the elves rode in style on a fire engine delivering gifts to 14 families and interacting with many more children on their way.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 Ocala-Marion Mentorship (OMM) Cadets traded their helmets for Santa hats...
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Ocala-Marion Mentorship (OMM) Cadets traded their helmets for Santa hats that made them look suspiciously like elves(OFR)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected
Ocala Police Dept. officer block N.W. 14th Ave as they investigate a death
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ocala Police Dept. officer block N.W. 14th Ave as they investigate a death
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death