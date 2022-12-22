Florida Highway Patrol troopers warn of holiday travel danger

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Extra state troopers will be patrolling Florida roads over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, with an estimated 5.8 million Floridians driving more than 50 miles from home in the coming weeks.

Florida Highway Patrol statistics show there were nearly 36,000 crashes, and 325 deaths on Florida roads last December.

Of those wrecks, 1,100 involved drugs or alcohol, costing 96 people their lives.

FHP Captain Peter Bergstresser says people should get plenty of rest before driving, expect delays on the roads and have a plan to get home if they are going to drink.

”We want folks to realize that the roadways are going to be busy. Please be patient when you are out there. Have a plan in place before you leave.”

Bergstresser says anyone who suspects they see a drunk driver on the road can call *FHP so a trooper can be on the lookout for the car.

