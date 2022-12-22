Florida Highway Patrol troopers warn of holiday travel danger

Florida Highway Patrol statistics show there were nearly 36,000 crashes, and 325 deaths on Florida roads last December.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Extra state troopers will be patrolling Florida roads over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, with an estimated 5.8 million Floridians driving more than 50 miles from home in the coming weeks.

Florida Highway Patrol statistics show there were nearly 36,000 crashes, and 325 deaths on Florida roads last December.

Of those wrecks, 1,100 involved drugs or alcohol, costing 96 people their lives.

FHP Captain Peter Bergstresser says people should get plenty of rest before driving, expect delays on the roads and have a plan to get home if they are going to drink.

”We want folks to realize that the roadways are going to be busy. Please be patient when you are out there. Have a plan in place before you leave.”

Capt. Peter Bergstresser, Florida Highway Patrol

Bergstresser says anyone who suspects they see a drunk driver on the road can call *FHP so a trooper can be on the lookout for the car.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man, 11-year-old boy killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting
New track
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager