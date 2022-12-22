Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a church in Gainesville are warming the hearts of homeless people ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.

The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church congregation donated 40 brand new blankets and 22 beanie caps.

Smiles filled the room as church members gave away cold weather essentials to people at Saint Francis House.

Lead Pastor Michael Frazier says they are extending the work of the church beyond just the walls where they meet.

“As we continue to spread the Christmas cheer we do so in the light of Christ” said Frazier. “This is our motto and our emphasis to help those that are less fortunate and this is one way to do it.”

The donation was made possible by a grant from the city of Gainesville.

RELATED: Cold night shelters to open as temperatures expected to drop below freezing

