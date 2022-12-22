High Springs childcare worker arrested on alleged child abuse charges

HIGH SPRINGS Fla. (WCJB) - 54-year-old Charlett Wilson, who worked at the Deeper Purpose Kids Academy was arrested on Saturday on alleged child abuse charges. Pastor Adam Joy, the director, and owner of the preschool contacted the High Springs Police department to report the incident at the school. The incident was reportedly captured on video.

“I’m always sitting here always watching the cameras and I happened to catch the end of the incident at a glance,” shared Pastor Joy. “I then rewind the video back to actually see if I saw what I thought I saw. What I did see was, unacceptable behavior and the child being harmed.”

A child care worker from

Deeper Purpose Kids Academy is behind bars for alleged child abuse charges. I'll have reaction from the owner, tonight at 10&11pm. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/lkpvAuZ9LT — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) December 22, 2022

After reviewing the video, officers arrested Wilson. Pastor Joy said he immediately notified parents after verifying the abuse that was caught on camera. He assured Wilson was fired and will not be employed in the facility in the future. Pastor Joy said Wilson passed the background checks.

“FDLE only tells us if somebody can or cannot be hired, and she was definitely hireable,” shared Pastor Joy. “But, I feel like, in the future, there’s got to be another way to dig deeper than just getting FDLE’s information.”

TV20 reached out to the High Springs Police Chief to request a copy of the arrest report, but he declined to provide it.

“I do want to say that more video footage was reviewed over several weeks and a couple of months, and we truly believe that this was an isolated incident,” clarified Pastor Joy. “This is the first and we hope the last incident of this kind, in this preschool.”

According to court records Wilson’s bond was set at $25,000 and she has now been released.

