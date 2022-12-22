Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected
Ocala Police Dept. officer block N.W. 14th Ave as they investigate a death
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
On Thursday Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week
An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S.
Extreme winter weather complicates holiday travel
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST