Manna Food Blessings will host a food distribution

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings will have a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and food will be given out until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone.

The distribution will be held at free food distribution located at 10639 SE 123rd St Rd.

Some items they have include veggie soup rice, spaghetti, and chicken legs.

All food is free to the community.

