Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant is proposing a six-month pause on new developments.

Bryant’s proposal came up during the commission’s special meeting, with three out of five commissioners in attendance. Bryant said she suggested the pause because she has concerns about funding additional development projects.

“We have so much infrastructure that we are behind on and that we have no idea where it’s going to happen, how it’s going to happen, and how we’re going to fund it.”

Nearly 2,000 housing units have been approved for the Shores, 1,200 townhomes, apartments, and single-family homes off SW 60th Avenue were given a green light in November and other developments have been approved throughout 2022.

“Is there really the need for us to consider to continue to approve new stuff for the next six months when we don’t even know how we are going to fund much of the infrastructure improvements,” said Bryant.

Commissioner Craig Curry disagreed, and said putting developments on hold may hurt others involved.

“There would have to be a lot of discussion on that particularly the building association and realtors and everybody else involved in that industry.”

But Bryant pushed back.

“With all due respect commissioner it’s not up to them we are here to plan that and it falls on our backs when we have created a mess that can’t be cleaned up.”

Commissioner Michelle stone also chimed in saying the pause shouldn’t be countywide.

“When we look at it they’re just going to know hey listen unless there’s a plan in place don’t look for approval, but to shut it down across the entire county.”

They plan to have a strategic planning meeting about this topic in January.

