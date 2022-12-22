Marion County deputies looking for suspect they say sexually abused a child

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are searching for a person they say sexually abused a child.

Steven Allen Monk, 34, is wanted on three counts of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12.

Monk also faces charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim under 16.

Investigators say he spent four years sexually abusing the victim.

Deputies say Monk may be in Marion County, or he could be in Northwest Georgia or Southeast Tennessee.

