MCFR are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman and her dog
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County fire crews are investigating a house fire that killed an elderly woman.
The fire ignited in the morning on December 20th along SE 94th Court in Summerfield.
Fire officials say someone called 911 to report the home was on fire and smoking
When firefighters entered the home they found the body of the woman and her dog.
