MCFR are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman and her dog

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County fire crews are investigating a house fire that killed an elderly woman.

The fire ignited in the morning on December 20th along SE 94th Court in Summerfield.

Fire officials say someone called 911 to report the home was on fire and smoking

When firefighters entered the home they found the body of the woman and her dog.

