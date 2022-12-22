MCSO deputies search for missing teenager

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas.

Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.

TRENDING: Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

The sheriff’s office and the family are concerned for her safety because Valerie has a medical condition requiring medication that she does not have.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.