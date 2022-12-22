MCSO deputies search for missing teenager

Marion County Sheriff's Office reports Valerie Arnold, 16, missing
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas.

Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.

TRENDING: Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

The sheriff’s office and the family are concerned for her safety because Valerie has a medical condition requiring medication that she does not have.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

