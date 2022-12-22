Ocala man, 11-year-old boy killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from Ocala were killed and others were hurt in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County on Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car and an SUV were headed north on Florida’s Turnpike near milepost 304 around 1 p.m. The car ran into the back of the SUV carrying seven people. The car then went into the grass shoulder.

The SUV hit the median and flipped multiple times, causing one of the passengers to be ejected from the vehicle. A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, both from Ocala, died at the scene. The other five people inside the SUV suffered minor injuries.

TRENDING: Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

The 27-year-old man from Inverness driving the car was not hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House
Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House
Gainesville church members donate blankets and caps to St. Francis House
Marion County Sheriff's Office reports Valerie Arnold, 16, missing
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Ocala-Marion Mentorship (OMM) Cadets traded their helmets for Santa hats...
Firefighter cadets deliver presents to children in Ocala