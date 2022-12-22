Ocala man, 11-year-old boy killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from Ocala were killed and others were hurt in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County on Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car and an SUV were headed north on Florida’s Turnpike near milepost 304 around 1 p.m. The car ran into the back of the SUV carrying seven people. The car then went into the grass shoulder.

The SUV hit the median and flipped multiple times, causing one of the passengers to be ejected from the vehicle. A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, both from Ocala, died at the scene. The other five people inside the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The 27-year-old man from Inverness driving the car was not hurt.

