Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

Ocala Police Department crime (gfx)
Ocala Police Department crime (gfx)(MGN, OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area.

Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death.

Due to the investigation, Northwest 14th Street was blocked and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Officers ask anyone who observed any unusual activity on Wednesday night in the area to call the police department. Those with information can call 352-369-7000 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS or 352-368-7867.

