Suspect in Marion County is wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an attempted murder suspect.

Dionsha Farmer, 22, is wanted on three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder and other charges.

Deputies say three people Farmer knew came to his home to pick up a pressure washer when he greeted them with gunfire.

TRENDING: High Springs childcare worker arrested on alleged child abuse charges

They were able to get away safely.

Deputies say it was all caught on camera.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.