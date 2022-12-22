UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team came into Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma looking to prove itself, having gotten off to an 11-1 start without having faced a ranked opponent. The Gators now know they have work to do, after a 95-79 loss to the No. 23 Sooners in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

Florida, playing without leading scorer Leilani Correa and starter Jordyn Merritt, fell behind 13-2 early on a barrage of OU three-poinrters. Taylor Robertson drilled six treys to move into second place on the NCAA women’s career three-point field goal list. Madi WIlliams led Oklahoma with 22 points.

The Gators hurt themselves on both ends, committing 13 first half turnovers and scoring only sven field goals in the first half. KK Deans led Florida in scoring, with 28 points on seven three-pointers.

Florida returns home and is now off for a week before starting SEC play Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Tennessee.

