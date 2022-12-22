Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Carolina that killed a man and killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was nine months pregnant and shot in the back. Although she survived, her unborn baby did not.

Officers were called to the Cardinal Glenn apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

By the time police arrived, the two shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers that the man and woman were getting inside their car when a suspect approached them and shot them.

The male victim, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode, was shot in the leg and died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The female victim was shot in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but lost her unborn child.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

Records show Williams had just bailed out of jail on Monday, the day prior to the shooting, for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared in court where a judge told him he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. He also faces a total of up to 45 years in prison for other charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder and possession of a machine gun.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected
Ocala Police Dept. officer block N.W. 14th Ave as they investigate a death
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
On Thursday Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week
An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S.
Extreme winter weather complicates holiday travel
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST