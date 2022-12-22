Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected

WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the body of a missing woman from Wellborn was found in Hamilton County and foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains of a female found in Hamilton County on Tuesday are being examined by the Jacksonville Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity. However, deputies believe the body is of Deborah Lanham, 59.

She was reported missing on Dec. 14. Her vehicle was also reported missing but it was later recovered. Information uncovered by investigators led them to the remains.

Lanham’s boyfriend, Jordan Gregory Ernsberger, 30, of Wellborn, has been identified as a person of interest in her disappearance. He is currently behind bars in Madison County on charges unrelated to the disappearance.

