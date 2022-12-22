What’s Growing On: Feeding manatees during the winter months

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - With a winter chill on the way, you might not think the animals below the surface of the water have much to worry about, but the cold months are going to be a challenge for Florida’s manatees.

When it comes to the impending cold snap on the way, it’s not just people and pets that are at risk of succumbing to the elements. Manatees all across Florida’s natural springs will have issues staying warm this weekend and throughout the winter months.

Manatees can only survive in waters over 68 degrees. Anything below that can be a serious problem, especially for malnourished manatees.

“On cue, you know, as people have mentioned significant cold this weekend,” said Andy Garret: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “Some of these initial cold fronts have moved some manatees into the warm water sites, but I think there are still a lot of manatees that are scattered, so this cold is going to be a big challenge for them as those water temperature drop.”

With native seagrass dying off, many of the manatees are increasingly at risk of starvation. This has prompted Florida Wildlife Commission officials to begin an experimental feeding program in the wild made up of cabbage and lettuce; similar to what manatees eat during rehabilitation.

“Yeah so in 2021 we had more than a thousand manatees die in Florida waters and we don’t want anything like that to happen again this year,” said Elyana Underwood, UF Environmental Department student.

The program has had some success at a test facility along Florida’s East Coast. There were no immediate plans to expand the feeding program and it is worth noting that it is illegal for people to feed wild manatees on their own.

As we dive deeper into the winter chill, the manatees will begin to gather around power plants and any water that is fed by the warmer springs. They will huddle in pods to keep warm and will spend the duration of the winter trying to survive the cold snaps that are common throughout January and February.

“In terms of deadlier, I mean outside of maybe a red tide event that could hit a bunch of animals over a short period of time, yeah winter is usually our busiest.”

These mammals have rebounded enough to come off the endangered species list but are still classified as threatened. Experts say seagrass restoration and a reduction in water pollution are needed near term as well as long term. On average, about 50 manatees die due to colder water temperatures each year.

If you see a manatee in distress you’re encouraged to contact the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

