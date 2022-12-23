Bradford County man wins $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bradford County man has struck gold after winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Brandon Trinckes, 24, of Hampton claimed the million dollar prize from the 5 million Cashword scratch-off game.

Trinckes chose to receive his winnings as one-time lump sum of $780,000.

He purchased the winning ticket from the MJM Food Store on Highway 301 in Hampton.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

