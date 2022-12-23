Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching.

Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.

A gofundme campaign has started to help the family members lay Demiah to rest. An anonymous group has already paid for the cremation services. Money raised will go to other funeral-related services.

RELATED: FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

The medical examiner has ruled Demiah’s death a homicide. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case along with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies have yet to release information on any possible suspects in her death.

