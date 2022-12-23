FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for child last seen in Gainesville

The agency has issued a Missing Child Alert for Ian Stephens, 13, who went missing on Thursday
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Gainesville.

The agency has issued a Missing Child Alert for Ian Stephens, 13, who went missing on Thursday. Officials say the boy was last seen in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville.

Ian is a white male, about 5 foot 4 inches, and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and black shorts.

TRENDING: Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7500 or 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Ian Stephens, a white male, 13 years old,...
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for child last seen in Gainesville
Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured
At approximately 7:17 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue's Engine 4, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a...
Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze