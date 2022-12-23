FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for child last seen in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Gainesville.

The agency has issued a Missing Child Alert for Ian Stephens, 13, who went missing on Thursday. Officials say the boy was last seen in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville.

Ian is a white male, about 5 foot 4 inches, and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7500 or 911.

