Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured

Two people from the vehicles were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No one else was hurt.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.

Two people from the vehicles were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No one else was hurt.

