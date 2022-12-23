Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
Andrew Gillum (FILE)
Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US