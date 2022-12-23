Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth, former Hornet Tyler Jefferson sign letters of intent together

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although Tyler Jefferson transferred from Hawthorne to Columbia High School for his senior season, the Hornets still consider the quarterback one of their own. That’s why it was important for Jefferson and the Hawthorne community to have him alongside Hornet defensive star Jailen Ruth at Thursday’s letter of intent signing ceremony.

Ruth is headed to Vanderbilt after leading Hawthorne to the Class 1A-Rural state title with 19 sacks as a senior. Ruth had previously decommitted from Washington State and explains what made the difference for him at Vandy.

“It was really the coaches and the players, that felt like home,” said Ruth. “They really welcomed me with open arms. I loved my visit and the city of Nashville, it’s nice. I really like it. I’m going to bring a lot of swagger.”

Jefferson signed with former Gator head coach Jim McElwain at Central Michigan. He remains very much connected to the Hornet program after being a part of last year’s run to the state title game.

“Going back to last year, coming off a record season, I think a very historic season going into a state championship game, the boys made me promise after the game that I sign with them,” sad Jefferson. “We all stick stick around, stick together and sign together.”

Hawthorne finished the 2022 season 12-0, capped off by a 13-2 win over Northview for its first state football title on Dec. 10.

