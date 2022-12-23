Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth, former Hornet Tyler Jefferson sign letters of intent together

Class 1A-Rural buzz saw produces two FBS signees
Hornets claimed 1A-Rural state title this fall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although Tyler Jefferson transferred from Hawthorne to Columbia High School for his senior season, the Hornets still consider the quarterback one of their own. That’s why it was important for Jefferson and the Hawthorne community to have him alongside Hornet defensive star Jailen Ruth at Thursday’s letter of intent signing ceremony.

Ruth is headed to Vanderbilt after leading Hawthorne to the Class 1A-Rural state title with 19 sacks as a senior. Ruth had previously decommitted from Washington State and explains what made the difference for him at Vandy.

“It was really the coaches and the players, that felt like home,” said Ruth. “They really welcomed me with open arms. I loved my visit and the city of Nashville, it’s nice. I really like it. I’m going to bring a lot of swagger.”

Jefferson signed with former Gator head coach Jim McElwain at Central Michigan. He remains very much connected to the Hornet program after being a part of last year’s run to the state title game.

“Going back to last year, coming off a record season, I think a very historic season going into a state championship game, the boys made me promise after the game that I sign with them,” sad Jefferson. “We all stick stick around, stick together and sign together.”

Hawthorne finished the 2022 season 12-0, capped off by a 13-2 win over Northview for its first state football title on Dec. 10.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Signing Day at Hawthorne High School
Gators announce football signing class
Florida center Ra Shaya Kyle (24) runs the court during the second half of an NCAA basketball...
UF women blown out by No. 23 Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitational, 95-79
Jaden Robinson and Amare Ferrell sign their NLI's to Florida and Indiana
Signing day for high school football players across NCFL