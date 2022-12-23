High Springs to host Christmas edition farmer’s market

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs will have a Christmas edition farmer’s market on Friday.

Those who attend can support small town vendors, find fresh veggies, and receive a hand-crafted gift with a purchase from one of the vendors, the Rock Lady.

TRENDING: High Springs childcare worker arrested on alleged child abuse charges

This event will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The market is located at 23517 NW 185th Rd. in High Springs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.