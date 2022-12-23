High Springs to host Christmas edition farmer’s market
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs will have a Christmas edition farmer’s market on Friday.
Those who attend can support small town vendors, find fresh veggies, and receive a hand-crafted gift with a purchase from one of the vendors, the Rock Lady.
This event will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The market is located at 23517 NW 185th Rd. in High Springs.
