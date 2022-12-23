Homicide investigation underway after 26-year-old man found dead on the side of a road in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are handling a homicide investigation. On December 22nd at around 8:23 am, officers were notified about a person who was found on the side of this road. Officer arrived at North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers tried to help the person but determined the individual was dead.

Officers then blocked off the road as a crime scene. They have now identified the individual as 26-year-old Stephen Edward Woods II and have notified his family.

On social media, one resident said they heard gunshots near the area. “I’m not familiar with anything that’s on social media,” shared OPD Captain Sandra Duryea. “Anything that is there, we will actually review and reach out to the individuals.” Residents that live near the area said it is a quiet neighborhood and they are surprised to hear about the homicide.

“At this time we do not believe that there’s any threat to any of the residents and citizens in the area,” shared Captain Duryea.

Businesses around the area said detectives requested any surveillance footage they have, that may assist with the investigation. Officers ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Ocala Police Department.

