Ivey League Consulting Firm and NOMA Gallery host ‘It’s Lit’ Christmas Karaoke
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ivey league Consulting Firm and NOMA Gallery in Ocala joined forces for ‘It’s Lit’ Christmas Karaoke.
Guests dressed as their favorite Christmas-related characters or donned their ugliest holiday sweater.
The best dressed character won a prize and the crowd finished off the night by singing their favorite tunes.
