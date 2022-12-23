Lake Butler Woman’s Club will host a toy distribution

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a toy distribution with Santa at the Lake Butler Woman’s Club on Friday.

You can come catch a last minute visit with St. Nick himself before he heads out to start his rounds!

Toys were donated by Florida/Georgia Stuffed Animals for Emergencies, Marine Corps Toys for Tots and many more.

The distribution will run from noon until 4 p.m.

