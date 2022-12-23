Lake Butler Woman’s Club will host a toy distribution

There is a toy distribution with Santa at the Lake Butler Women’s Club on Friday.
There is a toy distribution with Santa at the Lake Butler Women’s Club on Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a toy distribution with Santa at the Lake Butler Woman’s Club on Friday.

You can come catch a last minute visit with St. Nick himself before he heads out to start his rounds!

TRENDING: Bradford County man wins $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket

Toys were donated by Florida/Georgia Stuffed Animals for Emergencies, Marine Corps Toys for Tots and many more.

The distribution will run from noon until 4 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday.
Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution
High Springs will have a Christmas edition farmer’s market on Friday.
High Springs to host Christmas edition farmer’s market
A festive Workout with Santa event will happen at Orangetheory Fitness in Butler Plaza.
Orangetheory Fitness will hold a Workout with Santa event
University of Florida will have its 3rd redesigned specialty license plate since 1987
University of Florida will have its 3rd redesigned specialty license plate since 1987