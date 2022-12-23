Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a very social pup Chorizo. This four-year-old boy does know a few tricks but is looking for someone to teach him a few more.

Next is a very sweet kitty Shorti. He is visually impaired but can always seem to find a new toy and is looking for someone to play with.

Next is a dog who all he wants for Christmas is hugs, kisses, and belly rubs. Haiku is five-year-old and looking for someone to spend the holidays with.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy

Marion County Animal Services is celebrating the holidays with a 12 Paws of Christmas event.

All adoptions will be $12 all month.

Outside of this event, the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.