Ocala Police officers surprised drivers with $100 at traffic stops instead of tickets for Secret Santa

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers decided to trade speeding tickets for cash

OPD officers say they wanted to spread some Christmas cheer by playing Secret Santa during traffic stops.

TRENDING: Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville

Officers explained the reason for the stop but then surprised drivers by giving them $100 instead of a ticket.

The money was donated to OPD anonymously.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.