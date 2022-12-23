Ocala Police officers surprised drivers with $100 at traffic stops instead of tickets for Secret Santa

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers decided to trade speeding tickets for cash

OPD officers say they wanted to spread some Christmas cheer by playing Secret Santa during traffic stops.

Officers explained the reason for the stop but then surprised drivers by giving them $100 instead of a ticket.

Officers explained the reason for the stop but then surprised drivers by giving them $100 instead of a ticket.

The money was donated to OPD anonymously.

