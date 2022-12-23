Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday.
Volunteers helped prepare for this event Thursday.
The distribution will be held at 1560 NW 19th Ave in Chiefland.
It will start at 9:45 a.m.
