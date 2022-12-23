Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution

There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday.

Volunteers helped prepare for this event Thursday.

TRENDING: Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville

The distribution will be held at 1560 NW 19th Ave in Chiefland.

It will start at 9:45 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku
Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/23
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/23