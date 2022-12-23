Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday.

Volunteers helped prepare for this event Thursday.

The distribution will be held at 1560 NW 19th Ave in Chiefland.

It will start at 9:45 a.m.

