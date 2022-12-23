Orangetheory Fitness gave people a chance to workout with Santa

Orangetheory Fitness hosted its “Workout with Santa” event which celebrated the holidays and taught the importance of exercise for physical and mental health.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fitness lovers got a head start on their New Year exercise goals by working out with Santa.

Officials with Orangetheory Fitness hosted their “Workout with Santa” this morning in Butler Plaza.

People were able to join Santa in doing different kinds of cardio exercises.

“Being healthy and moving from a young age is very important and Santa really believes in that message so he wanted to partner with orange theory to get kids inspired to move their bodies,” said Karen Benavides, a Florida Marketing Specialist.

Trainers were also available to talk to kids and parents about the importance of exercise for physical and mental health.

