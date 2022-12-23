Orangetheory Fitness will hold a Workout with Santa event

A festive Workout with Santa event will happen at Orangetheory Fitness in Butler Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A festive Workout with Santa event will happen at Butler Plaza on Friday.

Trainers are helping families get a head start on their new year fitness goals.

The workout will increase your heart rate for 12 minutes helping boost your metabolism and burn more fat and calories.

Trainers will be available to talk to parents and kids about the importance of exercise.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

