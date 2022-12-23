Outgoing Mayor, Lauren Poe expresses discontent with Alachua County Commission decision

Poe wrote to county commission chair Anna Prizzia that 76% of those who live below the poverty line in the county reside in city limits.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outgoing Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is unhappy with the Alachua County Commission decision to not include city residents in a pilot program to improve energy efficiency in low income rentals.

Poe wrote to county commission chair Anna Prizzia that 76% of those who live below the poverty line in the county reside in city limits.

County commissioners approved a plan on December 6 to spend $3 million federal dollars on the program over four years.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Ivey League Consulting Firm and NOMA Gallery host ‘It’s Lit’ Christmas Karaoke
Ivey League Consulting Firm and NOMA Gallery host ‘It’s Lit’ Christmas Karaoke
Outgoing Mayor, Lauren Poe expresses discontent with Alachua County Commission decision
Ivey League Consulting Firm and NOMA Gallery host ‘It’s Lit’ Christmas Karaoke
Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville