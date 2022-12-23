Outgoing Mayor, Lauren Poe expresses discontent with Alachua County Commission decision

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outgoing Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is unhappy with the Alachua County Commission decision to not include city residents in a pilot program to improve energy efficiency in low income rentals.

Poe wrote to county commission chair Anna Prizzia that 76% of those who live below the poverty line in the county reside in city limits.

County commissioners approved a plan on December 6 to spend $3 million federal dollars on the program over four years.

