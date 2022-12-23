Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009.

But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne road.

“Which is something that people have needed and wanted in east Gainesville for a very long time. I do think is something that will enhance the area and make more folks want to live in that neighborhood,” said Mayor-elect Harvey Ward.

More than two million dollars was committed to building the clinic in which UF Health will operate. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan.

Ward said Walgreens off Waldo Rd. is the closest thing there is to institutional health care for those residents.

“This is a big, big deal is means that not only do you not have to leave your neighborhood to get basic medical services and this will likely be an urgent care type of clinic.”

Ward said the city also plans to build an RTS bus transfer facility at the property along with other healthcare facilities.

“There’s been conversations already about a potential dental clinic going in some of that space. Some mental health services going in that space things that just don’t exist in east Gainesville right now.”

Ward added that it’s unacceptable for health care to not be readily available to all residents and said the facility could help save people’s lives.

