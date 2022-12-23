Troopers find 10 immigrants being smuggled in van on I-75 in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested two people on Interstate 75 in Lake City caught smuggling ten immigrants across the country illegally.

State troopers pulled over a van on Tuesday near the I-75 exit onto U.S. Highway 90. Alex Garcia, 22, was driving and Floridalma Lopez, 26, was in the passenger seat. According to the arrest report, Garcia was acting nervous and a foul odor was coming from the van.

Troopers searched it and found ten other people inside. They also observed signs of human smuggling in the van including air fresheners, toiletries, a bottle of urine, no luggage, and trash.

Customer and Board Patrol officials confirmed the ten people inside the van were in the country illegally. They were picked by border patrol agents.

Garcia and Lopez were arrested on charges of smuggling illegal individuals into the state. Garcia also faces a charge of driving without a valid license.

