TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited.

One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.

The photographer then posted on Facebook that the dog was found. He also took her to Alachua County Animal Services and the Human Society of North Central Florida to help find her home but was unsuccessful because she didn’t have a chip.

The Diamond’s owner found the Facebook post and contacted the crew so the dog could be reunited with her family.

