UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze
By Kristin Chase
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping.

He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours.

These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend.

The type of plants most impacted by a hard freeze is tropical and tender ones.

Wichman said to cover these with fabric as opposed to plastic and place bricks or rocks around them.

“The whole idea of cold protection is to try to trap ground heat. We will use fabric covers that go all the way to the ground and we pin them down or secure them down so all that warmth stays in the cover. That’s how we will really protect our plants” said Wichman.

For potted plants, Wichman said you can always bring them into the house or garage or pull them up against the house where there is a heat bubble.

