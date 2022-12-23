University of Florida will have its 3rd redesigned specialty license plate since 1987

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a redesigned specialty license plate for UF

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports this is the third redesign of the plate since 1987.

The newly redesigned plate is available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state for an additional annual fee of $25

TRENDING: Homicide investigation underway after 26-year-old man found dead on the side of a road in Ocala

