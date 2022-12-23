‘We just miss Ean’: Neighbors hope for missing Gainesville boy to be found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As of Friday evening, Gainesville Police Department officers are still searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his home just two days before Christmas. Some neighbors say they saw the child before he went missing.

Officers say Ean Stephens, 13, was reported missing on Thursday after he left his home at Oak Glade Apartments on Southwest 30th Terrace. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert on Friday.

Officers say Ean was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front. Some neighbors say they saw Ean playing in the area the day before. One couple, in particular, says they immediately bonded with Ean after only knowing him for a short time. Now they just want him home safe.

“Ean is a neighborhood kid, he’s a fixer in the neighborhood and we really miss him because he talks to everybody,” said Reverend Marvin Green, a neighbor. “He’s super friendly, nice kid and we’re always asking him about school and education because we’re educators. We just miss Ean and we’re just asking the neighborhood to come together, please have concern and pray. Let’s bring Ean home wherever he is. We’re praying that he’s safe.”

RELATED: FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for child last seen in Gainesville

Investigators are concerned about Ean’s safety as the temperatures drop in the region. Police are asking that people keep an eye out for Ean, saying he could possibly be on foot or on a bike.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.