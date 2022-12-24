ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter

Alachua County Animal Resources received donations for their animals to keep warm during the cold weather.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources received a cozy donation just before the cold Christmas weekend.

Camp Run-a-Mutt Gainesville, Second Chance Rescue and Rehoming, and Charlie’s Place Pet Spa and Boutique donated dog beds and blankets to help keep the animals of the shelter warm through the freezing temperatures.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude and love for our community as the donations come pouring in,” said ACAR officials in a Facebook post.

