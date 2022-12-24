Blankets, socks and hats were given to the homeless as the temperature drops

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Royal Queens Women Empowerment and Kings In Brotherhood joined together for operation blanket and sock donation.

Darnitha Johnson talked about how the operation started.

“One day I was out taking my son to work and I saw a homeless man he was laying and I said I’m going to go home and get some blankets and this is how it stemmed.”

Along with blankets now socks, shoes, hats, food, and toys were given out to the homeless to keep them warm and to families in need.

“We feel like we have the power to give so let’s do something. Let’s trap up our boot traps and give back to people that really need it.”

As temperatures drop they’re hoping these items will give them a little bit of warmth, but Avis Ward said she’s used to the cold.

“I’m probably the only one looking forward to it because I am from Chicago and dropping down to the 20′s or in the teens is normal for me, but I know that they could use the food and the blankets.”

Their tradition has continued for years.

“I just grab people and say hey can you donate can you buy a blanket or just socks or basically give a donation and that’s what they’ve been doing. To be able to provide for people that are less fortunate and it touches my heart because any day or time it could be one of us,” said Darnitha.

Shelters throughout North Central Florida are open to keep people warm and them out of the cold.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.