Church of Hope in Ocala celebrated the holidays with a gathering at “The Diamond A” farm

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is just 2 days away and residents in Marion County celebrated the holiday down on the farm.

The Church of Hope in Ocala along with family and friends brought lawn chairs and blankets and gathered at “The Diamond A” farm.

They celebrated Christmas in the best way people in the horse capital of the world know how which is on a farm.

This was the 14th year for the event.

“My favorite thing about Christmas at the farm is being able to experience Christmas perhaps like the first Christmas. outside there’s lots of noises the weather the elements but then when you see people who like I mentioned before might not feel comfortable going to a church but they’ll come to a farm,” said the Communications Director, Emily Cummins.

Many activities were available including Christmas carols, hay rides, candlelight displays, dessert, and hot chocolate.

TRENDING: Blankets, socks and hats were given to the homeless as the temperature drops

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.