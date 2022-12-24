Two are dead after a crash in Clay County

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 Keystone Heights residents were killed in a crash in Clay County.

Florida highway patrol troopers say their vehicle was traveling East on County Road 214 near Laredo Street.

They crossed into the opposite lane during a curve, striking another vehicle in a head-on collision.

The driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

