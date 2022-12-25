Cold weather shelters open across North Central Florida as temperatures drop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With these low temperatures, shelters will be open around North Central Florida to provide an escape from the cold.

In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church will have their doors open from Sunday until Tuesday, December 27 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The church is located on NW Lake Jeffery Rd and that’s right across from Young’s Park.

In Gainesville, the city’s shelters will be open through Wednesday, December 28 as long as the temperatures are below 45 degrees.

Those shelters are at the St. Francis House on South Main and Grace Marketplace on NE 28th Dr.

In Marion County, The Salvation Army has a shelter on NW 1st Ave in Ocala for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

Check-in time is 6:30 p.m.

