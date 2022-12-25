Cold weather shelters open across North Central Florida as temperatures drop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With these low temperatures, shelters will be open around North Central Florida to provide an escape from the cold.

In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church will have their doors open from Sunday until Tuesday, December 27 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The church is located on NW Lake Jeffery Rd and that’s right across from Young’s Park.

In Gainesville, the city’s shelters will be open through Wednesday, December 28 as long as the temperatures are below 45 degrees.

TRENDING: ‘We just miss Ean’: Neighbors hope for missing Gainesville boy to be found safe

Those shelters are at the St. Francis House on South Main and Grace Marketplace on NE 28th Dr.

In Marion County, The Salvation Army has a shelter on NW 1st Ave in Ocala for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

Check-in time is 6:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Cold weather shelters open across North Central Florida as temperatures drop
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
2 Keystone Heights residents were killed in a crash on County Road 214.
Two are dead after a crash in Clay County
Alachua County Animal Resources received donations for their animals to keep warm during the...
ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter