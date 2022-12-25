Lake City Elk’s Lodge 91st annual Christmas party for kids

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa paid a visit to the lake city elk’s lodge to provide kids with some early gifts this Christmas Eve.

Santa made his grand entrance thanks to the Lake City Fire Department in front of a crowd that was lined up to see him for hours.

And of course, he brought gifts.

The Lake City Elk’s Lodge hosted its annual Christmas party for kids today, a tradition that stretches back 91 years!

“They get an opportunity to come in and see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas and then go in our toy room--what we call toyland--they’re able to go in there and pick out a toy and we have some that are selected that perhaps may even see a special elf in there and get another great gift,” said Elk’s President Scott Carroll.

More than 100 families attended and organizers said they had enough toys for over 200 kids.

There are no qualifications for families, and anyone could come by and grab a toy.

The Elk’s president believes helping the children of their community is one of their main priorities.

“It tugs at my heart strings, it really does, to be able to do it, and I’m honored to be part of it. Being able to see the smiles on the kids’ faces that pulls at me personally,” said Carroll.

“Despite the frigid conditions, kids left with a smile on their face to start their Christmas after getting to explore and take their pick in toyland.

