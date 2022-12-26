Carson Springs will hold a walk or ride tour

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Wildlife Christmas Walk or ride tour in Carson Springs.

The walk or ride tour is great outdoor fun for the whole family, guided by professional Zoologists.

The foundation held the event Sunday afternoon and Monday is the last day of the event, and it starts at 1 p.m.

TRENDING: Cold weather shelters open across North Central Florida as temperatures drop

Tickets are $35 for adults.

Children ages 3 through 11 are $15 dollars.

The tour is located at 8528 E CR 225 in Gainesville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

