Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses FDOT and pedestrian safety

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville mayor-elect Harvey Ward is speaking about local roadways and his goals of improving pedestrian safety.

TV20′s Taylor Simpson also spoke to him about what he would like to accomplish during his term.

RELATED: Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses goals and expectations for his term

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses FDOT and pedestrian safety
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses goals and expectations for his term
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses goals and expectations for his term
Gainesville incoming mayor Harvey Ward discusses goals and expectations for his term