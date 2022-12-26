Humane Society of NCFL works to find forever homes for its 12 oldest pups

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can start the new year with a four-legged best friend!

The Humane Society of North Central Florida is showing off 12 of its dogs that have been at the shelter the longest, as a part of “The 12 Mutts of Christmas.”

The dogs looking for loving homes are Darcy, Doris, Stella, Creed, Genie, Rob, Lola, Mama, Zeke, Nadya.

Since starting the campaign, dogs Sissy and Bo, both got adopted.

Adoption fees are waived for each dog.

