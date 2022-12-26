Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive.

The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking a tree.

The 37-year-old male was driving alone and was pronounced dead on the scene.

