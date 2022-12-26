Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday.
A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive.
The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking a tree.
The 37-year-old male was driving alone and was pronounced dead on the scene.
