A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer.

According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house.

When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.

When Ringuette woke up he pushed and grabbed at the officer which led to a fight on the ground.

