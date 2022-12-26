A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

An Ocala man has been arrested for getting into a fight with an officer after drinking too much.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer.

According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house.

When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.

When Ringuette woke up he pushed and grabbed at the officer which led to a fight on the ground.

