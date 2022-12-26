A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer.
According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house.
When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
When Ringuette woke up he pushed and grabbed at the officer which led to a fight on the ground.
